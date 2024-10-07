Spanish Truck and Bus Drivers Demand Fair Retirement Conditions
Truck and bus drivers in Spain are set to strike from October 28 onwards, advocating for early and favorable retirement conditions. The unions CCOO and UGT are organizing these actions, emphasizing the age-related risks in driving roles and pushing for adjusted retirement terms to match similar-risk professions.
Truck and bus drivers in Spain are preparing to launch a series of strikes beginning October 28, pressing for early retirement options under better conditions, union leaders announced on Monday.
The protest schedule includes walkouts on October 28, November 11, 28, 29, and December 5, 9, with the potential for an indefinite strike to commence on December 23 if their demands remain unmet. The country's prominent unions, CCOO and UGT, are at the forefront, advocating for improved employment conditions such as lowering the retirement age from 67 and granting rights to partial retirement, aligning with risk factors faced by comparable job categories.
UGT's secretary for road and urban transportation, Diego Buenestado, highlighted that aging impacts motor skills and cognitive abilities, presenting risks not only to the drivers but also to the general public. A similar strike in 2022 severely disrupted Spanish supply chains, causing food shortages, inflation, and hindering economic growth.
