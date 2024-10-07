Soaring Skies: India's Aviation Boom and Sights on 2030

India's aviation sector is set for significant growth as domestic air passenger traffic is expected to hit 300 million by 2030, announced Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday. A substantial USD 11 billion is slated for airport development, highlighting the country's focus on enhancing its aviation infrastructure.

During a conference organized by the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) in New Delhi, Naidu emphasized the potential for collaboration between India and France in establishing a robust global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) supply chain. This partnership aims to meet the anticipated surge in demand as India's market continues to expand.

With the current total of 157 airports, heliports, and waterdromes in India, the number of operational airports is projected to reach 200 by the end of 2025. Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam noted that if air trip per capita per annum rises, the market could quadruple, reflecting immense potential for the sector.

