Vikram Solar Secures Massive Solar Module Order in Maharashtra
Vikram Solar has secured a 150 MW solar module supply order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd. The modules will be supplied under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana project 2.0. The order reinforces Vikram Solar's position in India's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers.
Vikram Solar announced on Wednesday that it has secured a 150 MW solar module supply order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO), a government undertaking of Maharashtra.
The Kolkata-based company will supply advanced N-Type Modules across the districts of Jalgaon and Solapur for the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana project 2.0. This reinforces Vikram Solar's reputation as a top name in India's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).
Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director of Vikram Solar, expressed pride in winning the order, calling it a step towards powering a greener India with high-efficiency solar solutions. He emphasized Maharashtra's potential as a renewable energy market, highlighting the project's role in increasing the region's renewable capacity and fostering sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
