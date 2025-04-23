Vikram Solar Secures Massive Solar Module Order in Maharashtra

Vikram Solar announced on Wednesday that it has secured a 150 MW solar module supply order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO), a government undertaking of Maharashtra.

The Kolkata-based company will supply advanced N-Type Modules across the districts of Jalgaon and Solapur for the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana project 2.0. This reinforces Vikram Solar's reputation as a top name in India's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director of Vikram Solar, expressed pride in winning the order, calling it a step towards powering a greener India with high-efficiency solar solutions. He emphasized Maharashtra's potential as a renewable energy market, highlighting the project's role in increasing the region's renewable capacity and fostering sustainability.

