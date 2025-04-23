La Excellence IAS Academy: Shaping Future Civil Servants with Unmatched Success

Left Menu

La Excellence IAS Academy has once again proven its excellence with exceptional results in the UPSC 2024 Civil Services Examination, producing over 78 students with top All India Ranks. Founded in 2009, the academy has consistently enabled aspirants to enter prestigious services including IAS, IFS, and IPS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned for its exemplary role in shaping future civil servants, La Excellence IAS Academy has once again asserted its dominance with commendable results in the UPSC 2024 Civil Services Examination.

With over 78 students securing top All India Ranks, the academy continues its tradition of academic excellence, having been instrumental in the success of aspirants entering services such as IAS, IFS, and IPS.

Founded in 2009 by Dr. Rambabu Paladugu, Mr. Narendranath (IFS), and Dr. Chandra Shekhar (IRS), La Excellence has expanded from Delhi to Hyderabad and Bangalore, consistently supporting aspirants through a combination of personalized guidance, mock tests, and meticulously curated study material.

(With inputs from agencies.)

