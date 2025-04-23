Left Menu

Former J&K DGP Links Pahalgam Attack to Pakistan Army

Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid has blamed Pakistan's army for the Pahalgam terror attack, comparing it to previous significant attacks. He urged people from Balochistan and neighboring areas to revolt against the Pakistan army. Indian forces have initiated a search operation in response to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:54 IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid has accused the Pakistan army of orchestrating the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, labeling it as a "well-planned" operation.

Describing it as reminiscent of the Pulwama attack, Vaid compared the incident to a Hamas-style operation. He claimed that the attack, conducted by Pakistan's Special Service Group commandos disguised as terrorists, is linked to provocative remarks made by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.

Vaid urged citizens from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and POK to stand against the Pakistan army's alleged acts and push for independence. Meanwhile, Indian security forces have intensified search efforts in Baisran, Pahalgam, to capture those responsible for the attack, which has shocked the nation.

