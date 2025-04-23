Amit Shah Visits Pahalgam After Tragic Attack on Tourists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah traveled to Baisaran meadows on Wednesday, following a deadly terrorist attack that resulted in the death of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

Shah participated in a wreath-laying ceremony for the victims at the Police Control Room before flying to the site, located approximately 110 kilometers away from the city.

In a high-level security meeting after arriving, Shah was updated about the incident by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and the Lieutenant Governor, as part of efforts to assess the situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)