Amit Shah Visits Pahalgam After Tragic Attack on Tourists
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Baisaran meadows in Jammu and Kashmir, the site of a terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. He attended a wreath-laying ceremony, was briefed by security officials, and chaired a security review meeting alongside the Lieutenant Governor.
Updated: 23-04-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:56 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah traveled to Baisaran meadows on Wednesday, following a deadly terrorist attack that resulted in the death of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.
Shah participated in a wreath-laying ceremony for the victims at the Police Control Room before flying to the site, located approximately 110 kilometers away from the city.
In a high-level security meeting after arriving, Shah was updated about the incident by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and the Lieutenant Governor, as part of efforts to assess the situation on the ground.
