Left Menu

Amit Shah Visits Pahalgam After Tragic Attack on Tourists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Baisaran meadows in Jammu and Kashmir, the site of a terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. He attended a wreath-laying ceremony, was briefed by security officials, and chaired a security review meeting alongside the Lieutenant Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:56 IST
Amit Shah Visits Pahalgam After Tragic Attack on Tourists
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah traveled to Baisaran meadows on Wednesday, following a deadly terrorist attack that resulted in the death of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

Shah participated in a wreath-laying ceremony for the victims at the Police Control Room before flying to the site, located approximately 110 kilometers away from the city.

In a high-level security meeting after arriving, Shah was updated about the incident by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and the Lieutenant Governor, as part of efforts to assess the situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025