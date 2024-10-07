Left Menu

Mumbai's New Underground Metro: A Smooth Journey with Room for Improvement

The inaugural phase of Mumbai's first underground Metro, the Aqua Line Phase-1, from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey, launched with 8,500 users, a low turnout against an anticipated 4 lakh daily commuters. Issues like ticketing glitches and entry-exit concerns were noted, though passengers praised the reduced commute times.

Mumbai witnessed the launch of its first underground Metro corridor, the Aqua Line's Phase-1, connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex to Aarey. Nevertheless, on its inaugural day, the Metro experienced a lower-than-expected ridership with only 8,500 passengers compared to a projected 4 lakh daily commuters.

Many commuters expressed joy over the ease and efficiency of the new service, citing significant reductions in travel time. However, some passengers raised concerns about technical and navigational issues, such as ticket vending machine glitches and closed entry-exit points at certain stations.

Despite these initial setbacks, the Aqua Line promises enhanced connectivity in Mumbai, linking key business districts and airport terminals, with expected long-term benefits including reduced road traffic and fuel savings. Operations are slated to run daily with convenient booking options available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

