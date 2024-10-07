Left Menu

Rain-Induced Damage: Viral Video Fact-Checked

A video claiming damage to Ratnagiri railway station's roof went viral, but officials clarified it was an under-construction parking area. Both PIBFactCheck and Konkan Railway refuted the misleading claims, confirming train operations were unaffected. The damaged structure was part of a nearby development project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video went viral alleging rain-induced damage to Ratnagiri railway station's roof; however, officials confirmed it involved an under-construction parking area.

The Press Information Bureau and Konkan Railway categorically refuted the misleading claims on social media, confirming that train services were fully operational without any impact from the incident.

The damaged site is a Public Works Department project located 150-200 meters from the station. Officials emphasize refraining from spreading misinformation about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

