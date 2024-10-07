Rain-Induced Damage: Viral Video Fact-Checked

A video went viral alleging rain-induced damage to Ratnagiri railway station's roof; however, officials confirmed it involved an under-construction parking area.

The Press Information Bureau and Konkan Railway categorically refuted the misleading claims on social media, confirming that train services were fully operational without any impact from the incident.

The damaged site is a Public Works Department project located 150-200 meters from the station. Officials emphasize refraining from spreading misinformation about the incident.

