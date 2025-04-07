Tariff Tremors: A Global Economic Jolt

Global markets have been rocked by U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariffs, creating a wave of uncertainty and fear among investors. The tariffs, part of Trump's 'Liberation Day,' have led to one of the most intense sell-offs in decades, as markets reel from potential economic repercussions.

The imposition of tariffs has prompted concerns of a global economic slowdown, with investors now bracing for 'Retaliation Day.' Trade partners, including the EU and China, are expected to respond, possibly intensifying fears of a worldwide recession.

Trump's policies have had a pronounced impact on Asian economies, already causing significant disruptions. As market watchers and central banks navigate this new terrain, upcoming earnings reports and inflation data will be crucial indicators of the broader economic health.

(With inputs from agencies.)