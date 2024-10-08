Technical Glitch Disrupts Delhi Metro's Red Line Services

Commuters faced major inconvenience on Tuesday morning as services on Delhi Metro's Red Line were disrupted between the Welcome and Seelampur stations due to a technical glitch.

The delay, reported by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on social media platform X, highlighted ongoing challenges in maintaining uninterrupted rail services. Despite normal operations on other lines, the issue affected countless passengers during peak rush hours.

This incident follows a similar disruption on the Yellow Line the previous day, prompted by damages to signalling cables between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations by unidentified individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)