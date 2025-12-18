Left Menu

Kashmir's Winter: A Welcome Interlude from the Chill

Kashmir is experiencing a welcome respite from the severe cold as night temperatures rise above the freezing point. The region braced for the onset of Chillai-Kalan, the harshest winter period, with rain and snow forecasted. Health concerns rise amidst the dry spell, but wet weather is anticipated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:56 IST
Kashmir is currently experiencing a welcome break from the intense cold as night temperatures rise, settling above the freezing point. This temporary relief comes as rain and snow are predicted to align with the onset of 'Chillai-Kalan,' the harsh 40-day winter period, according to officials on Thursday.

Srinagar recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, a marked improvement from the previous night's minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures were notably warmer than usual for this time of year, hovering between 1.7 to 6.6 degrees Celsius across the valley.

Despite the fog enveloping Srinagar and its surroundings, optimism persists as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah anticipates an end to the dry spell. The meteorological department forecasts moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir, potentially ending the dryness as 'Chillai-Kalan' begins.

