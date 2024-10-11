Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Colorado's Historic Gold Mine

A mechanical elevator failure at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine tourist attraction in Cripple Creek, Colorado, resulted in the death of one individual and left 12 others trapped underground. Eleven individuals have been rescued, while efforts continue to save the remaining tourists and one tour guide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 04:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded at the historic Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, Colorado, when an unspecified elevator failure led to the death of one individual and trapped 12 others underground. Emergency responders are diligently working to rescue the trapped tourists and a tour guide. Meanwhile, 11 people have been successfully brought to safety, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell reported.

The unexpected mechanical issue struck while one tour group was beneath the surface, causing a fatal outcome and minor injuries to four other individuals. Authorities have yet to disclose the specifics of the fatality or what exactly caused the malfunction, but repair efforts for the elevator are underway as they strive to bring the remaining group back to safety.

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, a significant tourist attraction reflecting Colorado's rich mining history, has now become the focal point of an emergency operation. Officials continue to assess the situation and work towards a safe resolution, underscoring the challenges of maintaining historic sites with complex mechanical systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

