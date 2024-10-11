Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Announces Festive Bonus and Ex-Gratia for State Employees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a festive bonus and ex-gratia for 2.75 lakh employees of state public sector undertakings for FY 2023-24. Eligible workers will receive a bonus of up to Rs 16,800, as well as an ex-gratia payment, costing the government Rs 369.65 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:09 IST
Tamil Nadu Announces Festive Bonus and Ex-Gratia for State Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has revealed a bonus and ex-gratia package for 2.75 lakh employees of state public sector undertakings for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The bonus, ranging from Rs 8,400 to Rs 16,800, will be accompanied by an 11.67 per cent ex-gratia payment. This move targets workers from profit-making PSUs under groups C and D.

This initiative, aimed at boosting morale during the Diwali season, will impose a financial burden of Rs 369.65 crore on the state, while recognizing the employees' contributions to economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024