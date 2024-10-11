Tamil Nadu Announces Festive Bonus and Ex-Gratia for State Employees
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a festive bonus and ex-gratia for 2.75 lakh employees of state public sector undertakings for FY 2023-24. Eligible workers will receive a bonus of up to Rs 16,800, as well as an ex-gratia payment, costing the government Rs 369.65 crore.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has revealed a bonus and ex-gratia package for 2.75 lakh employees of state public sector undertakings for the fiscal year 2023-24.
The bonus, ranging from Rs 8,400 to Rs 16,800, will be accompanied by an 11.67 per cent ex-gratia payment. This move targets workers from profit-making PSUs under groups C and D.
This initiative, aimed at boosting morale during the Diwali season, will impose a financial burden of Rs 369.65 crore on the state, while recognizing the employees' contributions to economic growth.
