Tamil Nadu Announces Festive Bonus and Ex-Gratia for State Employees

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has revealed a bonus and ex-gratia package for 2.75 lakh employees of state public sector undertakings for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The bonus, ranging from Rs 8,400 to Rs 16,800, will be accompanied by an 11.67 per cent ex-gratia payment. This move targets workers from profit-making PSUs under groups C and D.

This initiative, aimed at boosting morale during the Diwali season, will impose a financial burden of Rs 369.65 crore on the state, while recognizing the employees' contributions to economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)