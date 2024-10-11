Left Menu

Stalled Progress: Challenges in the India-EU Free Trade Negotiations

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has highlighted the slow progress in negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the EU, citing extraneous factors as hurdles. Goyal emphasized the need for bespoke agreements reflecting different economic contexts and criticized the inclusion of unrelated issues in trade discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:16 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has pointed out that talks for a potential free trade agreement between India and the European Union are being hampered by extraneous elements. He underscored that India cannot be expected to sign agreements akin to those with Southeast Asian nations.

Goyal expressed readiness to expedite the negotiation process as done with other countries but warned against imposing unrelated conditions, such as those concerning labor and environment, in trade discussions. He stressed the need for an agreement that recognizes India's unique economic circumstances.

The minister urged the EU to respect India's standards and cautioned against viewing India through the lens of standards applicable to other regions. Additionally, he called for a constructive role from the Federation of European Business in India to speed up these negotiations.

