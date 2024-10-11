Safe Landing Triumph: Sharjah-Bound Flight Handles Technical Glitch
A Sharjah-bound flight from Tiruchirappalli experienced a mid-air technical glitch but landed safely. Chief Minister M K Stalin held an emergency meeting and commended the crew for their actions. The flight initially encountered hydraulic system issues, but pilots skillfully navigated the situation, ensuring passenger safety.
A Sharjah-bound flight departing from Tiruchirappalli encountered a technical glitch shortly after taking off on Friday evening. Despite the complication, the aircraft managed a safe landing, according to police reports.
Chief Minister M K Stalin convened an urgent meeting with officials, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to safety protocols. He commended the flight captain and crew for their exemplary handling of the emergency.
The problem surfaced at around 5:30 PM, involving the aircraft's hydraulic system and landing gear. Thanks to the pilots' adept response, the plane returned to Tiruchirappalli airport without incident. Authorities had promptly deployed fire services and medical support as a precaution.
