Mid-Air Drama: Air India Express Flight Lands Safely After Technical Glitch

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah faced a mid-air hydraulic system glitch shortly after takeoff. The aircraft circled to burn fuel safely, eventually landing without incident. Local officials and the Captain were praised for their effective response, ensuring passenger safety. Investigation by DGCA is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:43 IST
An Air India Express flight bound for Sharjah experienced a mid-air technical glitch shortly after takeoff from Tiruchirappalli on Friday. The issue, related to the aircraft's hydraulic system, forced the plane to circle multiple times to burn fuel before making a precautionary landing, according to airline officials.

The flight, which departed at 5:30 pm with 141 passengers, safely landed by 8:15 pm. No emergency was declared, but the operating crew took abundant precautions to ensure safety, stated an Air India Express spokesperson. The airline is investigating the issue while arranging an alternative plane for passengers' onward journey.

Both Tamil Nadu's Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin commended the crew's professionalism and the effective response by emergency services. Aviation regulator DGCA will conduct a thorough investigation into the hydraulic failure on the Boeing 737 aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

