Left Menu

Swift Response Ensures Safety After Train Collision in Chennai

A collision involving the Bagmati Express and a stationary freight train occurred in the Ponneri-Kavarapettai section of Chennai Rail Division. No casualties have been reported. Rescue teams swiftly evacuated passengers and arrangements are being made for their onward journey, with essential provisions provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 00:01 IST
Swift Response Ensures Safety After Train Collision in Chennai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger train collided with a stationary freight train in the Ponneri-Kavarapettai section of the Chennai Rail Division. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported, as per the Railway Board.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of the Railway Board, confirmed that more than 95% of passengers have been evacuated from the affected coaches. Medical teams are assisting on-site to ensure passenger safety.

The Railway Board is making arrangements for passengers' onward travel, providing transportation to Chennai Central and beyond, along with provisions such as free food and water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024