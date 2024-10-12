Swift Response Ensures Safety After Train Collision in Chennai
A collision involving the Bagmati Express and a stationary freight train occurred in the Ponneri-Kavarapettai section of Chennai Rail Division. No casualties have been reported. Rescue teams swiftly evacuated passengers and arrangements are being made for their onward journey, with essential provisions provided.
A passenger train collided with a stationary freight train in the Ponneri-Kavarapettai section of the Chennai Rail Division. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported, as per the Railway Board.
Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of the Railway Board, confirmed that more than 95% of passengers have been evacuated from the affected coaches. Medical teams are assisting on-site to ensure passenger safety.
The Railway Board is making arrangements for passengers' onward travel, providing transportation to Chennai Central and beyond, along with provisions such as free food and water.
