Accident at Kavaraipettai: Special Train Rescues Stranded Passengers

Passengers were left stranded after the Darbhanga Bagmati express derailed at Kavaraipettai. Southern Railway arranged buses and a special train to continue their journey to Darbhanga. An error in train routing is being investigated, and train schedules through the area have been adjusted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 09:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to a railway incident at Kavaraipettai, Southern Railway facilitated the safe transport of affected passengers. A special train departed towards Darbhanga, ensuring minimal disruption to travelers' plans.

The Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed at Kavaraipettai on October 11. Swift action saw passengers transferred by buses to Chennai Central, where they boarded another special train. Temporary rescheduling of trains through the affected section is now in effect.

An error in the train's routing led to the accident, with an investigation underway. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred, although several passengers sustained injuries. Southern Railway is committed to addressing the issue promptly and maintaining safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

