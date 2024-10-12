Left Menu

Cracks in the Fare: Bolstering Security on St. Louis MetroLink

MetroLink in St. Louis is implementing security gates and increased surveillance to combat fare evasion and enhance safety. The initiative responds to concerns about violence and crime in public transit. Similar efforts are taking place nationwide, revealing broader debates on fare enforcement and public safety.

The MetroLink light rail station in East St. Louis is becoming a focal point for transit security improvements, aiming to change its reputation for crime. Recent incidents, including assaults and homicides, highlight the urgent need for enhanced safety measures.

Amidst national efforts to improve transit security, St. Louis is investing in 8-foot metal gates to prevent fare evasion, complementing these with 1,200 cameras. While similar projects are seen in major cities, the broader implications question if enforcing fares effectively curbs crime.

Industry experts like Joshua Schank highlight the longstanding issue of whether public transport should be accessible to all or only to those who can afford the fare. As systems like New York and Chicago bolster gate security, discussions continue on balancing security needs and inclusivity.

