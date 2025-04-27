Ugandan Athletes Shine with Double Victory at TCS World 10K

Ugandan athletes Sarah Chelangat and Joshua Cheptegei achieved double victories in the TCS World 10K, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race. Both took top honors in their respective categories, marking a historic first for Uganda in this event, and each received a prize of USD 26,000.

Chelangat led from the early stages, breaking away just after two kilometers. She increased her pace, passing the halfway point faster than her competitors, ultimately finishing with a time of 31:07. Her performance, although missing the event record, highlighted her potential as a promising young athlete.

In contrast, the men's race was tightly contested. Cheptegei faced significant competition but surged ahead in the closing stages to claim victory with a time of 27:53. Despite pressure from rising stars, he managed to secure his win by focusing on strategy and endurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)