Ugandan Athletes Shine with Double Victory at TCS World 10K

Ugandan runners Sarah Chelangat and Joshua Cheptegei triumphed in their categories at the TCS World 10K. They became the first from Uganda to win this title, each receiving USD 26,000. Chelangat set a strong pace early on, while Cheptegei overcame tough competition, finishing first among the men's runners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:51 IST
Ugandan athletes Sarah Chelangat and Joshua Cheptegei achieved double victories in the TCS World 10K, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race. Both took top honors in their respective categories, marking a historic first for Uganda in this event, and each received a prize of USD 26,000.

Chelangat led from the early stages, breaking away just after two kilometers. She increased her pace, passing the halfway point faster than her competitors, ultimately finishing with a time of 31:07. Her performance, although missing the event record, highlighted her potential as a promising young athlete.

In contrast, the men's race was tightly contested. Cheptegei faced significant competition but surged ahead in the closing stages to claim victory with a time of 27:53. Despite pressure from rising stars, he managed to secure his win by focusing on strategy and endurance.

