Tragedy Strikes at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day Festival

In a devastating turn of events, a vehicle rammed into a crowd during the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries, according to local authorities.

The shocking incident unfolded near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street in the western Canadian city, where revelers had gathered to celebrate the Philippine national hero. Vancouver police apprehended a 30-year-old suspect on the spot, confirming that the attack was not linked to terrorism.

Various officials, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, expressed their grief over the tragedy. Witnesses describe chaotic scenes with bodies strewn across the road as community members apprehended the suspect until police arrived.

