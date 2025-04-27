Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day Festival

A tragic incident at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day Festival resulted in several fatalities and injuries after a vehicle plowed into a crowd. A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police confirmed it wasn't terrorism. The event's horrific nature left attendees and city officials grief-stricken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating turn of events, a vehicle rammed into a crowd during the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries, according to local authorities.

The shocking incident unfolded near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street in the western Canadian city, where revelers had gathered to celebrate the Philippine national hero. Vancouver police apprehended a 30-year-old suspect on the spot, confirming that the attack was not linked to terrorism.

Various officials, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, expressed their grief over the tragedy. Witnesses describe chaotic scenes with bodies strewn across the road as community members apprehended the suspect until police arrived.

(With inputs from agencies.)

