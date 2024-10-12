Empowering Local Governance: Rural Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan Benefit from XV FC Grants

The Union Government has announced the release of the first installment of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) grants for the 2024-25 financial year, targeting Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh will receive an allocation of Rs 395.5091 crores in untied grants and Rs 593.2639 crores in tied grants, benefiting 9 District Panchayats, 615 Block Panchayats, and 12,853 Gram Panchayats.

In Rajasthan, the financial support includes Rs 507.1177 crore in untied grants and Rs 760.6769 crore in tied grants aimed at 22 District Panchayats, 287 Block Panchayats, and 9,068 Gram Panchayats. These untied grants are designed to empower Panchayats to address various local issues, in compliance with the Eleventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution, covering sectors like agriculture, housing, education, and sanitation.

The tied grants are focused on core services, including sanitation, maintaining open-defecation free status, and water management initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and waste treatment. The allocation process, overseen by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aligns with Article 243G of the Constitution, enhancing Panchayats' capabilities to deliver crucial services. This funding supports Gram Panchayats in advancing the concept of 'Gram Swaraj', nurturing accountable and dynamic grassroots leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)