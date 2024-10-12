Left Menu

Empowering Local Governance: Rural Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan Benefit from XV FC Grants

The Indian government disbursed the first XV FC grants to Rural Local Bodies in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan for 2024-25. These funds, which include both tied and untied grants, support local governance, infrastructure, and essential services as per the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:10 IST
Empowering Local Governance: Rural Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan Benefit from XV FC Grants
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Government has announced the release of the first installment of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) grants for the 2024-25 financial year, targeting Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh will receive an allocation of Rs 395.5091 crores in untied grants and Rs 593.2639 crores in tied grants, benefiting 9 District Panchayats, 615 Block Panchayats, and 12,853 Gram Panchayats.

In Rajasthan, the financial support includes Rs 507.1177 crore in untied grants and Rs 760.6769 crore in tied grants aimed at 22 District Panchayats, 287 Block Panchayats, and 9,068 Gram Panchayats. These untied grants are designed to empower Panchayats to address various local issues, in compliance with the Eleventh Schedule of the Indian Constitution, covering sectors like agriculture, housing, education, and sanitation.

The tied grants are focused on core services, including sanitation, maintaining open-defecation free status, and water management initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and waste treatment. The allocation process, overseen by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aligns with Article 243G of the Constitution, enhancing Panchayats' capabilities to deliver crucial services. This funding supports Gram Panchayats in advancing the concept of 'Gram Swaraj', nurturing accountable and dynamic grassroots leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024