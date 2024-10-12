Left Menu

DEV IT Acquires Dhyey Consulting: A Game-Changer in Digital Transformation

DEV Information Technology Limited acquires Dhyey Consulting Services, enhancing its digital transformation capabilities. This acquisition strengthens DEV IT's position in providing ERP and CRM solutions on Microsoft Dynamics 365. The strategic move is a milestone in DEV IT's growth, expanding its service portfolio and affirming its leadership in IT services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:31 IST
Dev IT Acquires 100 per cent Stake in Dhyey Consulting Services. Image Credit: ANI
DEV Information Technology Limited, a global IT company listed on NSE and BSE, has announced a significant acquisition, securing full ownership of Dhyey Consulting Services Private Limited. This strategic move amplifies DEV IT's capacity to provide comprehensive IT solutions, particularly focusing on ERP and CRM frameworks using Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Dhyey Consulting Services is renowned for its proficiency in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform, having completed over 300 implementations in sectors like retail and manufacturing globally. Prestigious clients include Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd in India, Prince Pipes, Astute Healthcare, and international players like Sognos Solutions from Australia and Enovasions from Singapore.

The acquisition marks a pivotal milestone for DEV IT, reinforcing its leadership in the IT sector. With this move, DEV IT enhances its service portfolio and expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 technologies, positioning itself at the forefront of digital transformation and innovation. Clients worldwide can anticipate enhanced service delivery and a broader range of solutions tailored to meet evolving technological needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

