Himachal's Road to a Green Future: HRTC's 50-Year Journey and Future Plans

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a significant financial commitment for the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) during its Golden Jubilee. Plans include clearing dues, upgrading infrastructure, and transforming HRTC into a 'Green HRTC' by 2026, while maintaining public service on challenging routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:55 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
On Saturday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared that the Himachal Pradesh government would allocate Rs 50 crore to resolve 55 months of outstanding overtime payments for the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees. This fund is slated for full disbursement by March 31.

During the HRTC's Golden Jubilee celebrations, he assured that employee salaries and pensions would be paid on October 28, and pending medical bills amounting to Rs nine crore would be resolved within the next two months. He lauded HRTC's monumental role in Himachal Pradesh's development.

Sukhu also emphasized modernizing HRTC's infrastructure, with plans to purchase over 400 buses, including electric ones, as part of a Rs 327 crore initiative. The goal is to transition HRTC to a 'Green HRTC' and ensure it becomes a self-reliant entity by 2026, integrating digital advances like cashless payments in the transport sector.

