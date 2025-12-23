Left Menu

Maoists Surrender with Arsenal in Odisha

Twenty-two Maoists, including leaders Linge alias Myre Madkam and Baman Madkam, surrendered in Odisha's Malkangiri district. They handed over a cache of weapons and explosives. The Odisha government recently revised surrender rewards, making them 10% higher than Chhattisgarh's incentives for Maoists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:47 IST
In a significant development on Tuesday, 22 Maoists laid down their arms in Odisha's Malkangiri district, as confirmed by police sources.

These individuals surrendered an arsenal comprising nine firearms, 150 rounds of live ammunition, and a cache of explosives, including 13 IEDs and gelatin sticks, in the presence of senior police officials, including Odisha DGP Y B Khurania.

This group, mainly from Chhattisgarh, featured notable figures such as Divisional Committee Member Linge alias Myre Madkam and area committee member Baman Madkam. Recently, the Odisha government increased the Maoist surrender rewards to be 10% higher than those offered in Chhattisgarh.

