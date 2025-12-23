Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Chess: Congress-NCP Alliance Talks for Pune Polls

Senior Congress leader Satej Patil has revealed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reached out for a possible alliance with the NCP in the upcoming Pune local body elections. The Congress plans to contest as Maha Vikas Aghadi, engaging Shiv Sena and NCP for an alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:49 IST
In a significant political development, Senior Congress leader Satej Patil announced that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has initiated talks for a potential alliance with the NCP. This move is aimed at solidifying their chances in the forthcoming Pune municipal elections.

Patil, addressing reporters in Kolhapur, stated that the Congress is preparing to contest the Pune elections as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This coalition effort includes discussions with Shiv Sena and NCP (SP) leaders to finalize the alliance agreement.

The upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled for January 15, have prompted robust political maneuvering. NCP Pune city president Subhash Jagtap confirmed ongoing discussions about seat-sharing with rival factions, while NCP (SP) president Prashant Jagtap expressed dissent and is scheduled to meet leader Supriya Sule.

