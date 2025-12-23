Maharashtra's Political Chess: Congress-NCP Alliance Talks for Pune Polls

In a significant political development, Senior Congress leader Satej Patil announced that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has initiated talks for a potential alliance with the NCP. This move is aimed at solidifying their chances in the forthcoming Pune municipal elections.

Patil, addressing reporters in Kolhapur, stated that the Congress is preparing to contest the Pune elections as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This coalition effort includes discussions with Shiv Sena and NCP (SP) leaders to finalize the alliance agreement.

The upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled for January 15, have prompted robust political maneuvering. NCP Pune city president Subhash Jagtap confirmed ongoing discussions about seat-sharing with rival factions, while NCP (SP) president Prashant Jagtap expressed dissent and is scheduled to meet leader Supriya Sule.

(With inputs from agencies.)