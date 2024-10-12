Southern Railway's Swift Recovery: Back on Track After Kavaraipettai Accident

The Southern Railway has swiftly restored operations after an accident near Kavaraipettai station. Train number 12434, the Chennai Rajdhani Express, marked the resumption of services on Saturday night. Restoration efforts included clearing derailed coaches, repairing tracks, and comprehensive safety inspections.

The accident involved the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express colliding with a goods train, resulting in derailed coaches and wagons. Southern Railway promptly cleared the wreckage, allowing train services to resume. Restoration tasks progressed rapidly, lifting a previous diversion notification and resuming normal train routes.

Authorities have launched a high-level enquiry into the incident, with safety inspections covering tracks and signaling. Passengers injured in the collision received emergency aid, and normal operations have resumed. Tamil Nadu officials played a significant role in rescue efforts, ensuring passengers received necessary care and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)