Mizoram's Fuel Friction: Highway Protest Over Price Hikes and Repairs

The Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU) has temporarily halted its decision to enforce an indefinite strike initially planned to press for a reduction in petrol and diesel prices. This decision came after a dialogue with Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who assured them of discussions in an upcoming cabinet meeting scheduled for October 16.

According to MCVU President PC Malsawma, the government has imposed a levy starting September which increased fuel prices by Rs 4 per litre. While the MCVU seeks resolution, the truck operators have announced their own strike from Monday, highlighting safety concerns on National Highway-306.

Truck associations express that the Sairang-Darlui sector's deterioration poses severe risks to drivers. They demand urgent repairs, stating they will cease operations until the section is deemed safe. NH-306 remains a critical route, linking Mizoram with the broader national network through Assam.

