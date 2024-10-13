Left Menu

Mizoram's Fuel Friction: Highway Protest Over Price Hikes and Repairs

The Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union has paused an indefinite strike demanding reduced fuel prices after the chief minister requested a delay until a cabinet meeting. Meanwhile, truckers plan to strike over dangerous conditions on NH-306, urging immediate repair work on this key highway link.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-10-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 13:56 IST
Mizoram's Fuel Friction: Highway Protest Over Price Hikes and Repairs
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union (MCVU) has temporarily halted its decision to enforce an indefinite strike initially planned to press for a reduction in petrol and diesel prices. This decision came after a dialogue with Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who assured them of discussions in an upcoming cabinet meeting scheduled for October 16.

According to MCVU President PC Malsawma, the government has imposed a levy starting September which increased fuel prices by Rs 4 per litre. While the MCVU seeks resolution, the truck operators have announced their own strike from Monday, highlighting safety concerns on National Highway-306.

Truck associations express that the Sairang-Darlui sector's deterioration poses severe risks to drivers. They demand urgent repairs, stating they will cease operations until the section is deemed safe. NH-306 remains a critical route, linking Mizoram with the broader national network through Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024