NGT Cracks Down on Waste Management at Visva-Bharati Ahead of Heritage Fair

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed fines on Visva-Bharati University and the Birbhum district administration due to alleged shortcomings in managing solid and liquid waste. This ruling comes just before the commencement of the heritage Poush Mela.

Despite the timing, the tribunal's directive focuses on the broader issue of waste management across Visva-Bharati campus and surrounding areas, not directly on the 'Poush Mela' scheduled from December 23-28, according to fair organisers.

Environmental activist Subhas Dutta initiated the case in the NGT in 2016 over pollution concerns related to the university's waste handling. Despite repeated NGT directives in 2017 and 2020, compliance was deemed lacking. Visva-Bharati spokesperson Atig Ghosh has confirmed the university's commitment to following the NGT's orders on waste management as preparations for the fair, featuring over 1,400 stalls, continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)