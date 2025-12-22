Left Menu

Empowerment Drive 'SHEServes' Launches to Propel Women into Defence Careers

The National Commission for Women launched 'SHEServes', empowering young women for careers in defense. At Ranchi's launch, Minister Sanjay Seth praised NCW's initiative. Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar highlighted 150 planned programs focused on preparedness and awareness, including workshops against human trafficking, aiming at broader women's issues in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:41 IST
Empowerment Drive 'SHEServes' Launches to Propel Women into Defence Careers
The National Commission for Women (NCW) launched a groundbreaking initiative titled 'SHEServes' to guide and empower young women aspiring for careers in the defense forces. The initiative launched in Ranchi, aims to create awareness about the opportunities available for women in this critical sector.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, commended the NCW for choosing Ranchi for the launch, noting the importance of such efforts in providing direction to young women. NCW Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar, addressing the gathering, emphasized India's advances in various fields, with women reaching new heights.

The NCW plans to conduct around 150 programs across the nation, focusing on aspirational districts. Besides this, the NCW's efforts in Jharkhand also include public hearings on women's issues and collaborative workshops on Anti-Human Trafficking, enhancing coordination and institutional responses against trafficking, showcasing the commission's multifaceted approach to women's empowerment.

