K Kavitha's Bold Step: Telangana Jagruthi Eyes Assembly Polls

K Kavitha, formerly with BRS, announced that her socio-cultural outfit, Telangana Jagruthi, will contest upcoming assembly elections. Despite being hurt by her experiences in BRS, she remains dedicated to public service. Kavitha, suspended from BRS, accuses both BRS and Congress of corruption and vows to investigate injustices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:40 IST
Suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), K Kavitha revealed on Monday that her socio-cultural organization, Telangana Jagruthi, would field candidates in the state assembly elections. Despite her previous role as an MLC, Kavitha emphasized her unwavering commitment to serving the populace through grassroots initiatives.

During a media interaction in Jogulamba Gadwal district, she ruled out returning to BRS, elaborating on the distress caused by her previous political engagements. Telangana Jagruthi echoed her sentiments, underscoring her resolve to remain politically active outside BRS.

K Kavitha, daughter of BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, was expelled in 2025 after allegations against party leaders. She has since dedicated herself to socio-political issues in Telangana, critiquing both BRS and Congress for corruption. Kavitha intends to investigate alleged injustices since the state's inception in 2014.

