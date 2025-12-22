Controversy Over Aravalli Hills: Rajasthan Congress Claims Loot, Centre Defends Mining Policy

In a heated political battle unfolding in Rajasthan, Congress MLA and Opposition Leader Tikaram Jully has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government of scheming to deplete the state's wealth through a controversial redefinition of the Aravalli hills for mining purposes.

Defending the government's stance, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav assured that only a mere fraction of the Aravalli range—less than 1 percent—would be subjected to mining, strictly adhering to a future Sustainable Mining Plan. The Minister dismissed fears of widespread ecological damage, reaffirming the government's commitment to preserving the Green Aravalli initiative.

As the political debate intensifies, with the opposition vowing public demonstrations, the ministry insists that mining will occur cautiously and sustainably, safeguarding ecological and geological integrity. Meanwhile, a court-mandated study is underway, serving as a critical precondition for any new mining leases.