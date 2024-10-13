Sabotage Suspected in Tamil Nadu Train Collision

In a surprising turn of events, senior railway officials have raised the specter of sabotage at the heart of a train collision at Kavaraippettai Railway Station in Tamil Nadu. High-ranking members from the Signal & Telecom, Engineering, and Operations departments revealed potential foul play after a thorough examination of the accident site.

The collision took place on October 11 when train No12578, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, plowed into a stationary goods train, sending shockwaves through the region. The impact, which occurred around 8:30 PM, left nine passengers nursing injuries and raised questions about safety protocols.

Evidence suggests the interlocking system, crucial for train routing, was tampered with, potentially by individuals with inside knowledge. Prior attempts at sabotaging systems near the station were noted. Both the Commissioner of Railway Safety and the National Investigation Agency are delving into the investigation with a sense of urgency, broadening the probe into this unsettling occurrence.

