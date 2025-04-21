Left Menu

Edwin Moses Questions India's International Sports Ambitions

Edwin Moses highlights India's interest in hosting global sports events like the Commonwealth Games and Olympics. He questions whether India's ambitions are aimed at sports development or mere spectacle. Moses believes better infrastructure and athlete compensation, akin to established sports unions, are critical for meaningful progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:12 IST
American sports legend Edwin Moses expressed doubts about India's aspirations to host major events like the Commonwealth Games and Olympics, questioning if the intent is genuine sports development or just showcasing.

Moses, renowned for his athletics achievements, pointed out India's inconsistent output of world-class athletes, despite its vast population, suggesting the need for better sports infrastructure and coaching.

He also discussed the disparity in athlete compensation in sports outside cricket, advocating for stronger unionization, similar to golf and tennis, to elevate track and field sports globally.

