Edwin Moses Questions India's International Sports Ambitions

American sports legend Edwin Moses expressed doubts about India's aspirations to host major events like the Commonwealth Games and Olympics, questioning if the intent is genuine sports development or just showcasing.

Moses, renowned for his athletics achievements, pointed out India's inconsistent output of world-class athletes, despite its vast population, suggesting the need for better sports infrastructure and coaching.

He also discussed the disparity in athlete compensation in sports outside cricket, advocating for stronger unionization, similar to golf and tennis, to elevate track and field sports globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)