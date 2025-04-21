GoodWe Powers Through: Solar Inverter Success in Gujarat

In a significant development for solar technology, GoodWe, a top-tier solar inverter manufacturer, has showcased the capabilities of its products in Gujarat's extreme climate. Collaborating with Kosol Energie, a well-known module manufacturer and EPC provider, they have completed a substantial 10 MW solar installation.

Located in Kutch, Gujarat, an area notorious for severe weather, this project employs GoodWe's 350 kW UT string inverters. Known for their high efficiency and reliability, these inverters can withstand challenging conditions, producing an impressive 70 MWh daily, while offering vital protective features such as anti-Potential Induced Degradation (PID) functions.

According to Harish Sharma, Project Head at Kosol Energie, GoodWe's inverters have performed beyond expectations, generating 10-15% more energy compared to previous products. This success positions GoodWe as Kosol's preferred choice for upcoming solar projects, affirming their commitment to sustainable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)