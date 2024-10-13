In-Depth Probe into Tamil Nadu Train Mishap: Safety Concerns Raised

The Commissioner of Railway Safety is set to lead a statutory inquiry into the recent Tamil Nadu train accident, with additional investigations conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). These developments were shared by authorities on Sunday.

The inquiry, investigating the collision between the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express and a stationary goods train at Kavaraipettai, will take place on October 16 and 17 in Chennai. Railway officials urge anyone with relevant information to present evidence to the Commissioner.

A three-member technical team of senior railway officials has raised concerns of potential sabotage, having identified telling signs such as unfastened bolts and nuts at the accident site. Government railway police have initiated their inquiry, while EMU services in the Chennai Central-Gummidipoondi section remain operational up to Gummidipoondi railway station.

(With inputs from agencies.)