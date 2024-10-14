Left Menu

Propel Industries Breakthrough: India's First Smart Electric Heavy-Duty Tipper Certified

Propel Industries has achieved a key milestone with its 470 HEV electric heavy-duty Tipper receiving Homologation certification, confirming its roadworthiness. This marks a significant advancement in electric mobility for India's mining and construction sector, reinforcing Propel's commitment to sustainable, innovative solutions for modern industry challenges.

In a groundbreaking development, Propel Industries, a leading manufacturer of crushing equipment in India, has announced that its electric heavy-duty Tipper, the 470 HEV, has been awarded Homologation certification. This certification confirms the vehicle's compliance with safety standards and its readiness for both on-road and off-road use.

According to Mr. V. Senthil Kumar, Managing Director of Propel Industries, this achievement underscores the company's commitment to pioneering eco-friendly transport solutions. The 470 HEV is designed for challenging mining and construction tasks, offering zero emissions, noise reduction, and advanced features such as fast charging and regenerative braking.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coimbatore, Propel Industries continues to lead the Indian market in sustainable equipment manufacturing. With a strong international presence, the company emphasizes innovative solutions and has recently expanded its product range to include 60-ton electric dump trucks for the Indian market.

