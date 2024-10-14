Quick-Thinking Driver Prevents Disaster as Tanker Catches Fire in Thane

In a gripping incident in Thane city, an oil tanker carrying 23,000 litres of petrol and diesel caught fire on Monday evening. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire erupted on Ghodbunder Road, but a crisis was averted when the tanker driver quickly extinguished the flames using the onboard fire extinguisher, as confirmed by Yasin Tadvi, head of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Authorities were notified, and fire personnel, along with a team from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), arrived swiftly. However, the driver's prompt actions had already brought the situation under control before their arrival.

