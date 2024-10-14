Left Menu

Quick-Thinking Driver Prevents Disaster as Tanker Catches Fire in Thane

An oil tanker carrying 23,000 litres of petrol and diesel caught fire on a busy Thane road. Thanks to the driver's swift actions, using an onboard extinguisher, the blaze was put out. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but authorities were notified promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a gripping incident in Thane city, an oil tanker carrying 23,000 litres of petrol and diesel caught fire on Monday evening. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire erupted on Ghodbunder Road, but a crisis was averted when the tanker driver quickly extinguished the flames using the onboard fire extinguisher, as confirmed by Yasin Tadvi, head of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Authorities were notified, and fire personnel, along with a team from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), arrived swiftly. However, the driver's prompt actions had already brought the situation under control before their arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

