Left Menu

High Court Grants Interim Bail in Illegal Cough Syrup Case

The Allahabad High Court has granted interim bail to Vibhor Rana and Vishal Singh, two brothers arrested in connection with an illegal cough syrup sale case. Despite opposition from the state government, the court noted the absence of recovery from the accused and set conditions for their cooperation in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:37 IST
High Court Grants Interim Bail in Illegal Cough Syrup Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court, in a significant development, granted interim bail to brothers Vibhor Rana and Vishal Singh, apprehended in a case concerning the illegal sale of banned cough syrup. The court observed that no materials were recovered from them, prompting the decision.

Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar, presiding over the Lucknow bench, issued this order on December 18 and scheduled the next court hearing for January 5. This decision aligns with the court's previous stance of granting bail to other accused involving similar charges, as no substantial evidence was found.

The state government's strong opposition to the bail was noted; however, the court mandated that the accused cooperate with ongoing investigations and advised them against tampering with evidence. This ruling sheds light on the judicial process surrounding allegations under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025