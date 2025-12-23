High Court Grants Interim Bail in Illegal Cough Syrup Case

The Allahabad High Court, in a significant development, granted interim bail to brothers Vibhor Rana and Vishal Singh, apprehended in a case concerning the illegal sale of banned cough syrup. The court observed that no materials were recovered from them, prompting the decision.

Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar, presiding over the Lucknow bench, issued this order on December 18 and scheduled the next court hearing for January 5. This decision aligns with the court's previous stance of granting bail to other accused involving similar charges, as no substantial evidence was found.

The state government's strong opposition to the bail was noted; however, the court mandated that the accused cooperate with ongoing investigations and advised them against tampering with evidence. This ruling sheds light on the judicial process surrounding allegations under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)