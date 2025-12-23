Russia's ambitious military endeavours, catalysed by the Ukraine invasion, have highlighted significant challenges within its defence sector.

Vladimir Arsenyev, leader of a Moscow-based firm manufacturing vital tank communication components, faced mounting pressures from rapid production demands, governmental oversight, and looming threats of incarceration tied to unmet deadlines.

Amidst attempts to meet tight constraints, Arsenyev resorted to a desperate act of protest, drawing attention to the ongoing fiscal and operational strains that pervade Russia's military manufacturing ecosystem.

