Tragedy and Turmoil: An Inside Look at Russia's Defence Industry Struggles
Vladimir Arsenyev, a pioneering figure in Russia's defence sector, faced tremendous pressures following the Ukraine conflict. Despite a surge in orders, his company struggled with inefficiencies and governmental demands. His self-immolation protest highlights systemic issues facing Russia's defence enterprises, as inefficiencies and corruption continue to plague the industry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:38 IST
Russia's ambitious military endeavours, catalysed by the Ukraine invasion, have highlighted significant challenges within its defence sector.
Vladimir Arsenyev, leader of a Moscow-based firm manufacturing vital tank communication components, faced mounting pressures from rapid production demands, governmental oversight, and looming threats of incarceration tied to unmet deadlines.
Amidst attempts to meet tight constraints, Arsenyev resorted to a desperate act of protest, drawing attention to the ongoing fiscal and operational strains that pervade Russia's military manufacturing ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)