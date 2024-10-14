Left Menu

Northern Railway Gears Up for Festive Season with 2,950 Special Trains

The Northern Railway Zone is launching 2,950 special trains this festive season, marking a 172% increase from last year. The initiative targets east-bound destinations and enhances safety with measures against unauthorized entry, carrying inflammables, and littering. Additional amenities ensure a smooth journey for over 2.06 lakh passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Railway Zone has announced a robust plan to handle the festive season surge, implementing 2,950 special trains to cater to increased passenger demand.

This represents a significant 172% jump in special train services, particularly favoring east-bound states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam.

Measures have been taken to enhance passenger safety, including preventing unauthorized entry, controlling hazardous materials, and ensuring cleaner train environments, alongside amenities for a comfortable journey for all passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

