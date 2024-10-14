US-India Strategic Forum Celebrates Wireless and AI Advancements

At the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Annual India Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Sachit Ahuja, President of Tillman Global Holdings, lauded India's wireless ecosystem as second only to China. Ahuja highlighted the strong collaboration between Tillman Global and both central and state governments in advancing the nation's telecommunications infrastructure.

Further emphasizing technological advancements, Alex Rogers, President of Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), spotlighted India's burgeoning AI sector. With 15,000 semiconductor design engineers in the country, Qualcomm aims to support AI developers with Edge-AI platforms and foster opportunities for women engineers and entrepreneurs.

The summit, commencing with a meeting between USISPF's Board of Directors and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, aims to enhance the US-India partnership. Key discussions focus on strengthening supply chains, semiconductor investments, AI and next-gen technologies, defense collaboration, clean energy, and bilateral trade, reinforcing a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)