US-India Strategic Forum Celebrates Wireless and AI Advancements

At the USISPF Annual India Leadership Summit, leaders hail India's robust wireless ecosystem and AI growth. Tillman Global commends US-India collaborations on telecom infrastructure, while Qualcomm underscores AI advancements. Summit fosters key discussions on enhancing trade, defense, technology, and more to strengthen US-India ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:55 IST
Tillman Global Holdings President Sachit Ahuja (Photo/@USISPForum). Image Credit: ANI

At the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Annual India Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Sachit Ahuja, President of Tillman Global Holdings, lauded India's wireless ecosystem as second only to China. Ahuja highlighted the strong collaboration between Tillman Global and both central and state governments in advancing the nation's telecommunications infrastructure.

Further emphasizing technological advancements, Alex Rogers, President of Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), spotlighted India's burgeoning AI sector. With 15,000 semiconductor design engineers in the country, Qualcomm aims to support AI developers with Edge-AI platforms and foster opportunities for women engineers and entrepreneurs.

The summit, commencing with a meeting between USISPF's Board of Directors and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, aims to enhance the US-India partnership. Key discussions focus on strengthening supply chains, semiconductor investments, AI and next-gen technologies, defense collaboration, clean energy, and bilateral trade, reinforcing a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

