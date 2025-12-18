IAMPHENOM India 2025 Unveils Cutting-edge AI for Talent Management

Phenom, a leader in applied artificial intelligence for HR, introduced its latest AI innovations at IAMPHENOM India 2025 in Bengaluru. The event attracted industry leaders to discuss applied AI's transformative impact on hiring, onboarding, internal mobility, and talent management processes.

The new AI suite includes tools for fraud detection, dynamic workforce optimization, and adaptive orchestration of HR workflows. These innovations promise to bridge gaps between business strategy and talent execution, offering seamless, real-time experiences for candidates and employees alike.

Esteemed guests like Anil Kumble emphasized resilience in adapting to AI and automation, while keynotes spotlighted the real-world application of AI in HR. The conference concluded with awards recognizing transformative impacts on talent experiences, further positioning Phenom as a pioneer in AI-driven HR solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)