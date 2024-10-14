Economic Strain: Rising Food Prices Ignite Concerns

The Indian National Congress has launched a critical attack on the BJP-led central government over skyrocketing food prices, describing the situation as an 'economic tragedy' that burdens household finances. Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted the sharp rise in essential commodities.

Alarming figures reveal a 48.7% hike in vegetable prices in September 2024, with staple items like tomatoes, onions, and potatoes leading the surge. Ramesh warns of the severe repercussions this inflation could have not only economically but also on public health and nutrition.

According to recent data, retail inflation climbed to 5.49% largely due to increased food costs. The Congress attributes this rise to policy failures, emphasizing the disproportionate impact on women and the poor, labeling it a socio-economic disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)