Left Menu

Economic Strain: Rising Food Prices Ignite Concerns

The Congress party criticized the BJP-led government for the rising food prices, labeling it an economic tragedy. They emphasized the impact of increasing costs, particularly of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, on household incomes and nutrition. Retail food inflation has significantly soared, threatening long-term nutritional health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:22 IST
Economic Strain: Rising Food Prices Ignite Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress has launched a critical attack on the BJP-led central government over skyrocketing food prices, describing the situation as an 'economic tragedy' that burdens household finances. Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted the sharp rise in essential commodities.

Alarming figures reveal a 48.7% hike in vegetable prices in September 2024, with staple items like tomatoes, onions, and potatoes leading the surge. Ramesh warns of the severe repercussions this inflation could have not only economically but also on public health and nutrition.

According to recent data, retail inflation climbed to 5.49% largely due to increased food costs. The Congress attributes this rise to policy failures, emphasizing the disproportionate impact on women and the poor, labeling it a socio-economic disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024