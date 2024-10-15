Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies with Tech Stocks Leading the Charge

Wall Street indices reached record highs as investors focused on tech stocks amid upcoming corporate earnings and economic data. Optimism prevails, driven by strong banking results and anticipated Fed rate cuts. Semiconductor stocks, especially Nvidia, bolstered gains despite challenges faced by Caterpillar and Boeing.

On Monday, Wall Street experienced a notable rally with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones hitting new intraday record highs. The surge was fueled by a surge in technology stocks as investors prepared for a week packed with important corporate earnings and economic indicators.

Despite bond markets being closed for a federal holiday, the momentum from Friday's robust gains by major banks helped sustain the upward trend. Semiconductor stocks, particularly Nvidia, led the charge, with significant support from tech giants such as Apple and Microsoft.

However, the rally faced some resistance due to Caterpillar's stock drop after a brokerage downgrade and Boeing's anticipated Q3 loss. Still, investor optimism remains high with banking earnings sparking hopes of continued positive market performance.

