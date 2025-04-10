Left Menu

Market Euphoria: S&P 500's Record Surge Amid Tariff Pause

The S&P 500 jumped 9.5% as President Trump announced a 90-day tariff pause, alleviating investor concerns about U.S. trade policies. The market rallied following the worst four-day percentage loss since the pandemic. Wall Street indices surged, with large technology stocks and treasury auctions boosting confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 02:48 IST
Market Euphoria: S&P 500's Record Surge Amid Tariff Pause
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 soared 9.5% on Wednesday, marking its largest single-day gain since 2008, following President Donald Trump's decision to enact a 90-day tariff pause. This action provided much-needed respite for investors concerned about the global economic impact of recent U.S. trade policies.

The announcement was made shortly after hefty tariffs took effect, triggering a significant market rally. Although tariffs on China increased to 125%, the pause allowed traders to seize the opportunity to purchase undervalued stocks, propelling Wall Street's major averages upward.

Technology stocks were particularly instrumental in the market's recovery, with substantial contributions from giants like Nvidia and Apple. The U.S. Treasury's successful 10-year note auction further bolstered investor sentiment, while the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes revealed ongoing concerns about inflation and growth risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025