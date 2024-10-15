Left Menu

Coal India Ltd Revolutionizes Fuel Deals with Digital Agreements

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has initiated an online process for signing fuel supply agreements to simplify business operations. This digital shift eliminates the need for physical paper submissions, enabling customers to manage agreements from their workplace. It represents a significant step towards modernizing coal supply operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:48 IST
Coal India Ltd Revolutionizes Fuel Deals with Digital Agreements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Coal India Ltd (CIL) announced on Tuesday a landmark shift to digital processes for signing fuel supply agreements. This new online approach aims to streamline transactions with various clients, including those in the power sector, prioritizing ease of business operations.

The company has moved away from the traditional method of physically submitting documents. CIL now allows clients to submit bank guarantees and other essential paperwork via digital platforms, thus reducing administrative burdens.

This initiative has significantly reduced the amount of documentation required for submission, making the process more user-friendly. Instead of handling cumbersome paperwork, clients can now complete the entire transaction process from their offices. Nearly 700 agreements have been completed online for non-regulated sectors, totaling about 19 million tonnes of coal, while 262 agreements representing around 24 million tonnes have been digitally signed with the power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

