Massive Power Outage Plunges San Francisco into Darkness

A significant power outage affected approximately 125,000 residents in San Francisco. The blackout caused traffic disruptions and temporary business closures. Authorities advised people to avoid non-essential travel and treat signal-less intersections cautiously. Residents were urged to conserve power to prevent further surges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 07:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

San Francisco residents faced major disruptions on Saturday when a large-scale power outage left around 125,000 people without electricity. The city's emergency management department, in conjunction with Pacific Gas and Electric Company, worked to address the situation rapidly.

The blackout not only affected daily life but also resulted in traffic chaos and temporarily shuttered businesses. The city's Department of Emergency Management took to social media to advise the public to only use 9-1-1 for life-threatening situations while cautioning motorists to treat unresponsive traffic lights as four-way stops and urging residents to conserve electricity.

Despite the inconvenience, city officials and utilities emphasized the importance of public safety, asking citizens to stay informed and patient as they worked towards restoring normalcy as quickly as possible.

