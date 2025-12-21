Left Menu

Potential Putin-Macron Dialogue: A Positive Outlook

Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, contingent on mutual political willingness. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the positivity of such engagement if both leaders agree, as reported by the RIA news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 07:54 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his readiness to engage in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, contingent on mutual political willingness. This information was conveyed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by the RIA news agency on Sunday.

Peskov stated, "If there is mutual political will, then it can only be viewed positively," highlighting the potential for constructive dialogue between the two leaders.

The prospect of such discussions is seen as a positive development, indicating potential diplomatic engagement between Russia and France amid global political complexities.

