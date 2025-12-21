Australia on Verge of Ashes Victory Despite Lyon's Injury

Australia was three wickets away from securing the Ashes series at lunchtime on day five of the third test, with England positioned at 309 for seven on Sunday at Adelaide Oval. The tourists were aiming for an improbable victory, requiring another 126 runs.

Will Jacks, unbeaten at 38, remained England's hope alongside tailender Brydon Carse, who was on 13. Their partnership gained momentum until Jamie Smith, having batted most of the session with Jacks, was caught by Pat Cummins while attempting to slog Mitchell Starc over mid-on, ending a crucial 91-run stand.

In a blow to Australia, spinner Nathan Lyon left the field with a hamstring injury and will play no further role in the match. England started the day at 207 for six, needing 228 more to achieve a world-record chase of 435. Australia has already clinched victories in the first two tests in Perth and Brisbane. The next test is set to begin in Melbourne on December 26.